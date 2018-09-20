DILLON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDPS says an 81-year-old man is the latest South Carolinian to fall victim to Florence's impact
According to officials, he was found in his vehicle underwater off of Carolina Church Road in Dillon County on Wednesday.
His vehicle appeared to have been swept off of the roadway.
SCDPS and the Dillon County Coroner are investigating.
As of writing, his identity has not been released.
He is now the ninth person officials say was killed in a Florence-related fatality
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Washington woman who was jogging Tuesday evening, according to DC police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.