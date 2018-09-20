DILLON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDPS says an 81-year-old man is the latest South Carolinian to fall victim to Florence's impact

According to officials, he was found in his vehicle underwater off of Carolina Church Road in Dillon County on Wednesday.

His vehicle appeared to have been swept off of the roadway.

SCDPS and the Dillon County Coroner are investigating.

As of writing, his identity has not been released.

He is now the ninth person officials say was killed in a Florence-related fatality