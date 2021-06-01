GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The number of people who died on the road during Memorial Day weekend this year was lower than the year before, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).
SCDPS says beginning Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. until Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m. nine people were killed on the roadways in South Carolina this year.
In 2020, the number people killed on South Carolina roads between Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. and Monday, May 25, at 11:59 p.m. was 16, says the SCDPS.
According to the SCDPS, these numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the SCDPS as of 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2021.
