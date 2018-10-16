CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said a South Carolina trooper is recovering after being stabbed following a traffic stop Monday night.
According to a press release, troopers were dispatched in reference to a reckless driver on I-85.
Two troopers were in the area at the time. DPS says they were able to locate the vehicle- but it failed to stop for blue lights and siren.
A pursuit ensued. DPS said the vehicle swerved into the side of one of the trooper's vehicles, stopped, and then reversed into the second trooper's vehicle.
DPS said the suspect then fled the scene on foot. Troopers were able to catch up to him. That's when he presented a knife.
During the struggle, DPS said one trooper was stabbed in the shoulder.
Soon after, the troopers were able to subdue and arrest the suspect.
Lt. Cpl. P.M. Wilkins was taken to Mary Black Hospital in Gaffney with non-life threatening injuries.
Marcus Pack Moreno, 34, of Stanley is facing pending charges from SCHP.
The case is under investigation by SCHP and Cherokee County deputies.
MORE NEWS: Manager: Man 'snapped' after drinking margaritas, stabbed Woodruff Rd. restaurant owner three times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.