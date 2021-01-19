COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) said the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $865 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing.
According to the SCEL, the jackpot amount has increased by $15 million since Friday, Jan. 15.
The lottery said Mega Millions and Powerball have combined jackpots of more than $1.5 billion for Tuesday and Wednesday night's drawings.
The lottery said the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about one in 303 million and about one in 293 million for Powerball.
Be sure to watch the drawing Tuesday night at 11 p.m. on FOX Carolina.
