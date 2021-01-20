COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Education Lottery said with no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, Friday's jackpot is nearing $1 billion.
According to the lottery, Friday's $970 million jackpot is now the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. There's a $716 million cash payout to whoever can overcome the odds of 1 in 303 million.
Tickets for Friday's $970 million jackpot are available at lottery retailers statewide. Tickets cost $2, and in South Carolina must be purchased by 10 p.m. for Friday’s drawing.
Be sure to watch the drawing Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX Carolina.
More news: LIVE: Biden sworn in as America's 46th president, Harris becomes first female VP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.