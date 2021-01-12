COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) said an Easley couple's tradition of giving each other lottery tickets as gifts paid off with a $125,000 win.
According to SCEL, on Christmas Eve, the husband scratched a five dollar Extra Play ticket that his wife purchased for him at the Hot Spot on J.C. Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.
The couple told lottery officials how surprised they were when the husband saw a $125,000 prize.
“It was a very nice Christmas present,” the husband admitted to lottery officials.
The couple said winning the lottery didn't seem real until they were handed a check for their prize money to start 2021.
Lottery officials said the couple overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $125,000 in the five dollar Extra Play game. One top prize remains in the game.
