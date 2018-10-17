BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Emergency Management says deputies and other response agencies have found a missing 11-year-old boy safe.
The SCEM says that 11-year-old James Biggerstaff was found sleeping in a church bus at a nearby church and is being returned home.
SCEM said Biggerstaff disappeared from Evergreen Street in Boiling Springs, SC.
He is five feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has brown shaggy hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and blue low top Adidas.
The SCEM wants to thank all the agencies and volunteers that searched all night and for all the prayers.
