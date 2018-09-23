COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- As residents begin clean-up efforts in the aftermath of Florence, SCEMD is stressing the importance of health and safety when dealing with flood water.
Officials said residents should assume everything touched by flood water is contaminated and will have to be disinfected.
SCEMD said most clean-up can be done with household cleaning products as long as the label directions are thoroughly read and followed.
The agency also recommends residents wash their hands frequently during the clean-up and wear sturdy shoes to prevent slipping.
If there has been a backflow of sewage into the house, SCEMD says to wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves.
According to SCEMD, the following items should be removed and discarded because they cannot be disinfected:
- Wallcoverings
- Cloth
- Rugs
- Drywall
Walls, hard-surface floors and other household surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water and disinfected with a mixture of one cup bleach to five gallons of water.
The agency said residents should pay extra attention to disinfecting areas that may come in contact with food.
All linens and clothing should be washed in hot water or dry cleaned. Items that cannot be washed, such as mattresses and upholstered furniture, air dry them in the sun and then spray thoroughly with a disinfectant.
SCEMD also provided the following tips for flood clean-up:
- Always wear waterproof gloves when working with cleaning solutions.
- Apply cleaner and give it time to work before you mop or sponge it up.
- After cleaning a room or item, go over it again with disinfectant to kill germs and odor left by flood water.
- Tackle one room at a time. A two-bucket method is most effective: one bucket for the cleaning solution and a second for the rinse water.
- Rinse out sponge, mop or cleaning cloth in the rinse bucket.
- Replace rinse water frequently.
- Clean with non-sudsing household cleaners or laundry detergent.
- Disinfect using household disinfectants, such as pine oil or 1/4 cup (two ounces) of liquid chlorine bleach mixed in 1 gallon of water.
- Remove mildew with household mildew cleaner or washing soda or trisodium phosphate (five tablespoons per gallon of water) or 1/4 cup (two ounces) of laundry bleach in one gallon of water.
For more information, visit the SCEMD website.
