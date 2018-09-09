COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is still preparing for the impact Hurricane Florence will have on the East Coast.

According to SCEMD, the operations center is online and staffed 24 hours a day with emergency personnel from various emergency agencies.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, SCEMD ordered 125 buses to be staged in Orangeburg, pre-positioned personnel, equipment, and commodities; deployed regional emergency managers, provided sandbags and generators; and activated "emergency mode" on the SCEMD website and the SC Emergency Manager app.

SCEMD urges residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas to monitor official forecasts for Hurricane Florence from the National Hurricane Center.

Residents should also take these safety precautions:

Have a plan for where you will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.

Know your evacuation zone by going to scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Prepare your home by boarding up windows and securing any items you have in your yard by taking them indoors.

Make sure your car has fuel.

Make sure you have some cash in case of power outages.

Keep all of your important papers in a watertight bag.

Check with your pharmacy to make sure all important medications are filled.

Make plans for your pets that include extra food, collar, leash and a pet carrier.

Refer to the preparedness checklists in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide.

The path of the storm is still uncertain, so residents still need to monitor local media and verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for information.