(FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday in preparation for Tropical Storm Florence's arrival.
While East coast residents prepare for the storm to hit, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) is providing an easy way to stay up to date with evacuations.
SCEMD's 'Know Your Zone' application allows South Carolina residents to enter their address into an interactive map and see whether they will be affected by Florence.
The map will display which evacuation zone the address is located.
Check your zone here: https://scemd.org/prepare/know-your-zone/
