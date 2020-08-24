ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies on Monday said they were serving a warrant at an address on Amy Street.
A large number of law enforcement vehicles was on the scene as of 5:15 p.m.
Our crew at the scene said deputies were firing tear gas during the incident.
The SWAT team and K-9s were also at the scene.
Our crew at the scene said around 5:45 p.m. that deputies had brought someone out of the home.
Just before 6 p.m., our crew at the scene said law enforcement had cleared the area.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the sheriff’s office for an update.
