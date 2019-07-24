COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rising country songwriters, saddle up; South Carolina Educational Television wants to hear your songs.
SCETV has launched the Country Music Student Songwriting Contest to coincide with the release of PBS documentary "Country Music", produced by documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Rising fifth through 12th grade South Carolina students can enter the contest in both individual and group categories.
Submissions are now open here, and the deadline is September 6, 2019. Finalists selected by SCETV will be notified by September 10, and the winners for each category will be chosen by the general public via online voting. Winners will then be announced on September 25, 2019 at a special screening of the documentary, hosted by the S.C. Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities.
“We are excited about this opportunity for students, because it covers multiple curriculum areas. Through the development of song lyrics and music composition, students will demonstrate 21st century skills, including communication, creativity, innovation and media literacy," says Dr. Stephanie Frazier, vice president of education for SCETV. "We look forward to seeing the entries and encourage students to submit an entry that reflects what country music means to them.”
"Country Music" debuts on September 15 at 8 p.m. SCETV says Burns' newest documentary explores the stories of the people and places behind the genre. The eight-part, 16-hour film focuses on biographies of the people who shaped country music and the times they lived in.
“Over the course of the 20th century, country music emerged as one of America’s most popular art forms," says SCETV president and CEO Anthony Padgett. "As we prepare to present that story on our airwaves with Ken Burns’ new film, this contest will allow us to shine a light on talented South Carolinians that use that art form to tell their stories.”
You can learn more about the documentary here.
