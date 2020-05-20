Damage to SCETV tower in Greenville

Damage to SCETV tower in Greenville

 (Courtesy: SCETV/ May 20, 2020)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCETV says Greenville-area viewers and SC Public Radio listeners are without signal after their broadcast tower in the area sustained weather damage Wednesday.

Photos posted by SCETV on Twitter show heavy damage to the Greenville tower, sustained during severe weather in the day. The damage means SCETV's TV and radio signals for Greenville are down. Over-the-air viewers watching WNTV-29 and listening to WEPR 90.1 FM on the radio are without service.

SCETV says they're working to fix this and are posting updates at this link.

The outage does not affect WRET-TV, channel 49, in Spartanburg.

