GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCETV says Greenville-area viewers and SC Public Radio listeners are without signal after their broadcast tower in the area sustained weather damage Wednesday.
Photos posted by SCETV on Twitter show heavy damage to the Greenville tower, sustained during severe weather in the day. The damage means SCETV's TV and radio signals for Greenville are down. Over-the-air viewers watching WNTV-29 and listening to WEPR 90.1 FM on the radio are without service.
GREENVILLE AREA: Unfortunately, our Greenville tower sustained weather damage Wed. evening, 5/20. As a result, our TV (WNTV-29) & radio (WEPR 90.1 FM) signals are down. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Updates will be posted at https://t.co/ZlJLEZUKwe. pic.twitter.com/dWf3ePQjd0— SCETV (@SCETV) May 21, 2020
SCETV says they're working to fix this and are posting updates at this link.
The outage does not affect WRET-TV, channel 49, in Spartanburg.
