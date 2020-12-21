Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Christmas Eve, SCETV will air Bob Jones University's December 2019 performance of Handel's Messiah.
The original performance was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performance will feature the BJU Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Warren Cook and over 200 singers from four University choirs for the concert.
Featured soloists include Laura Brundage, Division of Music faculty—soprano; Marianne Freeman, senior student—alto; Jason Rush, 2010 music graduate —tenor; and Dr. David Parker, Division of Music faculty—bass.
“We invite SCETV listeners from all around the world to celebrate the Christmas season by listening to our exceptional choirs perform a traditional favorite,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “For over 20 years, our faculty, staff and students have presented these selections from Handel’s Messiah. We are thrilled to share these familiar songs with a broader audience.”
The performance will air on Thursday, December 24 at 8:30 p.m.
