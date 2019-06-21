COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - As most of the Democratic presidential candidates descend upon the Palmetto State Friday evening, the South Carolina GOP has issued a statement decrying the platforms all 23 candidates are running on.
22 of the 23 candidates are expected to appear at Rep. Jim Clyburn's fish fry in the state capitol, and some are likely to appear at the Blue Palmetto Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party, also in Columbia. The dinners precede Saturday's state Democratic convention.
In response to the arrival of the candidates, SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick wove in culinary references and a circus metaphor in a statement sent out to media outlets.
"As the 2020 Democrats clown car stops in for dinner tonight in South Carolina, it's important to remember they are only willing to serve up 23 flavors of stale socialiscm," he said. "It's clear that South Carolinians have no appetite for such an expensive, radical menu. With not one Southerner in the bunch, the best we can hope for is that no one spills any sauce on their expensive shoes and shirt."
