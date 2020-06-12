COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina GOP said the party supports the decision to move the Republican National Convention to Florida.
Instead of taking place in North Carolina as originally scheduled, Republicans will celebrate President Trump's official re-nomination in Jacksonville.
The SCGOP said some pre-convention business will still be handled in Charlotte before the party convenes in Florida.
“N.C. Governor Roy Cooper didn’t want the City of Charlotte to receive the infusion of over $200 million dollars in its local economy,” said RNC Committeeman and Chairman of the Budget Committee Glenn McCall in a news release. “Jacksonville and the state of Florida are welcoming the RNC Convention goers with open arms and are grateful for the money that’s coming with us.”
“We’re excited to re-nominate President Trump in Jacksonville–and excited to do it in a state with a governor that doesn’t sacrifice local businesses in order to look good with his liberal base,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick in the release. “Charlotte’s loss is Jacksonville’s gain.”
“After months of working with the Governor of North Carolina, it became clear we didn’t have the framework to proceed with a convention that we wanted to host for our presidential candidate,” added RNC Committeewoman Cindy Costa in the news release. “We felt we were being manipulated by the governor and that he was using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse. Unfortunately, his state will lose millions of dollars desperately needed for economic recovery at this time.”
On Saturday, the party will hold its virtual state convention to choose the delegates who will represent the state at the RNC Convention.
MORE NEWS - US Rep. Duncan in letter to Pelosi: No bailouts for cities impacted by riots, looting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.