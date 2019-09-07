COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Republican Party announced Saturday that the State Executive Committee has decided to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary in a move that will save taxpayers more than $1 million.
The party released the following statement:
As a general rule, when either party has an incumbent President in the White House, there's no rationale to hold a primary, just as South Carolina Republicans did not hold one in 1984 or 2004, and Democrats did not in 1996 and 2012. With no legitimate primary challenger and President Trump's record of results, the decision was made to save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million and forgo an unnecessary primary," said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. "President Trump and his administration have delivered for South Carolinians, and we look forward to ensuring that Republican candidates up and down the ballot are elected in 2020.
The SCGOP has made the decision to forgo holding presidential primaries twice before: in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was in office, and 2004 when George W. Bush was in office.
The South Carolina Democratic Party also didn't hold a primary in 1996 when Bill Clinton was in office, nor in 2012 when Barack Obama held the position.
