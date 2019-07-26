GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Police Department is proud to announce that 18 scholarships are being awarded to children of current and former city police officers.
The Harold C. Jennings Foundation awarded the scholarships, which will help pay for a portion of their school expenses.
Harold C. Jennings was not only the Chief of Police for the Greenville Police Department but also a dedicated public servant and family-oriented man. Chief Jennings wanted to help local police officers by supporting the higher education of their children.
Since 1977, the Foundation has remembered and honored his legacy of philanthropy and community through scholarships for children of Greenville City Police officers.
Many of the students are attending college in the Upstate to advance their education.
“These students have proven themselves and preserved their parents’ legacies through hard work,” said Chief Miller,
“With the assistance of the Harold C. Jennings Foundation scholarships, they will be able to leave a lasting impact on their community in the future.”
For more information, see: https://hcjfoundation.org.
