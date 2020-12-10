BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the educator certificate of Jeffrey Maness, the former Athletic Director of Berea High School who resigned in late 2019.
The Board made the decision on December 8 of this year.
According to the Board's executive order, Maness' resignation came after he was placed on administrative leave due to "allegations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a staff member that occurred on school district property."
"The inappropriate relationship involved meetings in the football stadium concession stand, his office, and a dressing room," the order states.
The suspension is valid for one year.
