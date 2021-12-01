GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools officials confirmed that a school bus crashed along Augusta Road on Wednesday afternoon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers said a box van was traveling south on Augusta Road when they disregarded a traffic light and struck a work van traveling from Garrison Road. According to troopers, the box van then continued forward and hit the school bus. The bus was stopped at a red light when the crash occurred.
According to troopers, two students and two aides were on the bus at the time, but luckily no one was injured.
The driver of the box van was ticketed for disregarding a traffic control device, according to troopers.
We are working to learn more about the scene. We will update this story as more details are released.
