MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol and Emergency Management officials area investigating a bus crash that injured 14 individuals, officials confirm.
Will Kehler with Emergency Management says that the crash happened along NC 226 near Marion around 8:50 p.m.
Kehler says the activity bus from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy went over an embankment along Coxes Creek Mountain.
It is unclear what caused the bus to go over the embankment, but the crash injured 14 people, and caused one person to need to be airlifted to Mission Hospital. Kehler says all injuries are thankfully non-life threatening.
The Principal at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Dianna Bridges, provided a statement on the crash:
"Dear Gryphon Family,
We are writing to share some unfortunate news. This evening, on their return trip from a match at Mitchell High School, our volleyball team was involved in a bus accident.
A number of our players, two of our coaches, and our bus driver were injured in the accident, but we are grateful that no life-threatening injuries are being reported at this time.
The parents of our players have been contacted, and administration is en route to the scene of the accident.
We will update our community as soon as we have more information.
In the meantime, we ask that you keep these girls, their coaches, and their families in your thoughts and prayers."
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more.
MORE NEWS
