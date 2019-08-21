SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said three school buses were involved in a “fender bender” in the bus loop at Oakview Elementary during dismissal Wednesday afternoon.
“Because of a mechanical issue on one of the buses three buses bumped into each other as they were departing the school,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.
Brotherton said students were unloaded from all three buses and re-entered the school while officials called parents.
“Parents were called and most came to pick up their children,” Brotherton said. “Replacement buses are taking home the remaining students now.”
