A statewide online public high school in South Carolina named one of their scholarships in honor of a teacher killed in a tragic crash..
SC Whitmore School (SCWS) said they have renamed the Blue Diamond Scholarship as the Jessica Munyon Memorial Scholarship on Thursday. The school's decision comes after Munyon died last month in an automobile crash.
The 36-year-old teacher also served as a department chair and the advisor for ArtMore, an online digital literacy and art magazine.
SCWS Executive Director, John Loveday, said in a news release, "as soon as we learned about this tragedy, we knew we wanted to find a way to sustain Jessica’s legacy at SCWS. Renaming the Blue Diamond Scholarship to the Jessica Munyon Memorial Scholarship allows us to do just that. This scholarship provides students who earn a 4.0 GPA at SCWS, regardless of their GPA prior to enrolling at SCWS, a chance to earn an academic scholarship. It’s essentially an academic redemption scholarship, which I know Jessica fully supported.”
The scholarship will provide eligible students with $1,000 to attend college or a career skills-enhancement certification.
To learn more about the scholarship, please visit scwhitmoreschool.org.
Previously: Coroner: death of Spartanburg Co. teacher killed in "violent collision" deemed homicide, SLED announced arrest and charges of suspect
