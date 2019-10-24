GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools has suspended the Berea High School football coach pending the resolution of a DUI charge levied against him.
The district announced the suspension of Julius Prince from his coaching on Thursday, but notes he is still an employee of the district. District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said he was initially placed on leave during a review of the case, but has returned to work as a teacher.
Court records show Prince was arrested on October 15, with the case against him filed the next day. He was charged with DUI less than .16 BAC, and records indicate this is first DUI charge.
Prince was granted a $1,225 personal recognizance bond during his October 16 hearing, which he posted.
