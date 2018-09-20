GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District said a school was evacuated Thursday morning and a student was removed from campus after school administrators learned about a written threat.
It happened at the Institute of Innovation, which is located on Spartanburg Community College’s Cherokee County branch campus.
After the threat was reported, officials said the building was immediately evacuated and law enforcement was notified.
Law enforcement performed a sweep of the building and determined the threat was not credible.
Officials said law enforcement “removed the responsible party from campus.”
Students were back in class as of 11 a.m., according to the school district’s Facebook post
