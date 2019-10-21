LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County School District One confirmed Monday that a teacher at Mabry Middle School resigned amid an investigation into possible inappropriate conduct and the school’s principal is on leave.
“Due to the ongoing internal and law enforcement investigation, we are limited in the details that we can share, however, we can confirm that the teacher involved was placed on administrative leave and has since resigned his position,” said Sandra Williams, a spokesperson for the school district. “The superintendent had some concerns about the timeliness and investigative procedures as it relates to the student complaint, and as a result, the principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”
Williams said the district wants to assure our parents, students, and community that any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are being addressed thoroughly.
No other details were immediately available.
