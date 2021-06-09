EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Pickens County confirmed that an Easley High School student died in a fatal wreck on Wednesday, according to a release.
District superintendent Dr. Danny Merck spoke on the incident in the release
“We are deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends at this time.”
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed that troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal collision near Pope Field Rd. in Easley.
Highway Patrol says that the driver of a 2002 Jeep was driving west on Pope Field Rd. and attempted to pass a 2010 Chevrolet SUV going in the same direction. Troopers say the driver of the Jeep struck the front of the SUV and ran off of the right side of the road before striking a tree.
According to SCHP, the driver of the Jeep was not seat belted and was ejected form the vehicle.
SDPC says that counselors will be available at Easley High School on Wednesday and Thursday to support students and staff.
FOX Carolina crews are on scene now working to learn more.
Stay tuned for updates.
MORE NEWS: President Biden revokes Trump executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat and issues fresh order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.