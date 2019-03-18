GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood School District 50 took to social media Monday to announce a student had been charged after writing some sort of threat on the bathroom wall.
According to the tweet, Greenwood High School administration were alerted of a written threat on the wall of one of the boys restrooms Monday morning.
Law enforcement, and district officials were called to the school and an investigation ensued.
Below is an update on the situation that took place at GHS this morning. @ghs_eagles_ pic.twitter.com/FauQBL7SXF— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) March 18, 2019
Later in the day, officials said they were able to identify the student who wrote the message. They were charged by law enforcement.
The district says the student will be disciplined in accordance to the Students Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
MORE NEWS: Seven years after an Upstate family's dog disappeared, she is now headed home after turning up in another county
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.