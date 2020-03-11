GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools issued a correction on Wednesday regarding a case of self-quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the district said a Hillcrest Middle School parent was under self quarantine after being identified with a presumptive coronavirus case, and that the student who resides with the parent would also be under self quarantine until test results come back.
On Wednesday, GCS spokesman Tim Waller said the district had learned the parent did not have the virus and had no known exposure.
"We have now determined that the Hillcrest Middle School parent who was identified Tuesday as a presumptive coronavirus case does not have COVID-19," Waller stated in an e-mail. "The parent is sick and has seen a doctor, but has no known exposure to the virus and has not been quarantined. We apologize that in our effort to share important information with you quickly, the accuracy of our statement was not confirmed. We have corrected our process so this will not happen again."
Waller said the related student did not attend school Wednesday but would be returning based on the new information.
