WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County (SDOC) released it's 2021-2022 COVID-19 guidelines Tuesday as middle and high school students prepare for their first day back Wednesday.
The school district said masks are optional in any SDOC school or event. The following list also has other guidelines that can possibly change at any time in response to the pandemic or legislative action:
- Each school will maintain an isolation room for students who have symptoms of COVID-19. Students with two or more symptoms of COVID-19 will remain in the isolation room, away from the general public until a parent/guardian arrives to take them home.
- Social distancing - At least three feet of distance between individuals will be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
- Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must notify their school nurse and isolate, at home, for a period of 10 days.
- If a student is identified as a close contact through contact tracing: If the individual is vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine from school. If the individual is NOT vaccinated, a 10 day quarantine period will be required
- Any student identified as a close contact: Grades PIP-2nd: If three (3) or more students test positive within a classroom, the classroom will be placed in quarantine for 10 days.
- Grades 3rd - 12th: Anyone who has been within 3 feet of a COVID-19 case greater than 15 minutes within a 24 hour period must quarantine for 10 days. If those students can provide a negative PCR or antigen test at day seven (7), they may return to class.
- Cleaning & Disinfection - In general, cleaning once a day is usually enough to sufficiently remove potential virus that may be on surfaces. Disinfecting (using disinfectants on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency COVID-19 list) removes any remaining germs on surfaces, which further reduces any risk of spreading infection.
- Buses - Masks will be optional. Seating charts will be used on buses to aid contact tracing.
Read the full list of guidelines here.
