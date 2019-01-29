MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools said that a motorcycle collided with a stopped school bus Tuesday afternoon.
The district said a bus was stopped at a stoplight at Ashmore Bridge Road and Crewtwood Road in Mauldin at 2:55 p.m. when a motorcycle approached from behind.
According to the district, the rider was unable to stop in time- eventually sliding under the bus.
No injuries were reported on the bus, though EMS was called to assist the injured rider.
Law enforcement also responded to the scene.
