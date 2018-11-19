Greenville school bus crash

Intersection where the crash occurred (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 19, 2018)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said no one was hurt when a vehicle hit a school bus at the intersection of East Antrim Drive and South Pleasantburg Drive.

The crash happened Monday afternoon.

Four students were on board at the time.

The accident was cleared by 4 p.m. when a FOX Carolina photographer arrived at the intersection.

Greenville police investigated the crash.

