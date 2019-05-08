SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County District Six confirmed one of their buses was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon and said no students were taken to the hospital.
The crash occurred on Stillhouse Road at US 221.
According to the SCHP website, injuries and an entrapment were reported in the crash.
The crash occurred just after 4 p.m.
The school district said 22 students were on board and none of those students were taken to the hospital.
MORE NEWS: Child in Florida calls 911 to ask officer to be his friend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.