Greenville County Schools said no one was hurt when a school bus broke down on the side of I-385 Thursday afternoon.
Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, said students from Monarch Elementary were returning from a field trip to a pumpkin patch when the radiator hose on the bus burst and started steaming.
The driver pulled over immediately.
24 people were on board but no one was hurt. Brotherton said firefighters and EMS responded as a precaution.
The children returned to school on another bus.
“We appreciate the quick and caring response from first responders who kept children safe and gave them plastic fire hats as a souvenir,” Brotherton said.
