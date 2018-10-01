SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 3 said no students on board a school bus were hurt when the bus was rear-ended Monday afternoon.
The bus was carrying 34 middle and high school students when it was struck from behind on Heritage Hill Road near Cherry Hill Road around 3:30 p.m.
District officials said three District Three students were in the pickup truck that rear-ended the bus.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons with minor injuries, officials said.
All students were released to their parents or transported home on another bus.
