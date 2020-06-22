OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The School District of Oconee County is diligently working on the best ways to make the next school year be as normal as possible for their students and staff.
With the new school year expected to begin in just a few weeks, and the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, the district says they're looking for ways to safely re-open.
That being said, they'd like some input from the community as they work to answer questions surrounding schedules, social distancing requirements, cleaning procedures, and other issues dealing with returning to school.
The district says they understand that because of medically fragile students, at-risk family members, or other issues, some families may not be comfortable with their children returning to the classroom right now.
So, they're asking families to take a survey to help them create and implement the best path toward safely re-opening.
Take the 2020-2021 School Re-opening Survey here.
The district says they also want to be ready should another period of distance learning be needed in the future.
For the purpose of helping the district prepare, families are asked to take the Distance Learning Family Survey.
The surveys close at 12 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.
