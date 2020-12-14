OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County announced on Monday that its Board of Trustees voted to award all employees a bonus as a gesture for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The one-time bonus for full-time district employees is $300 while part-time employees will receive a pro rated bonus based on their contract status, according to a statement from the district.
SDOC chairperson Denise McCormick shared her thoughts in the statement.
“The Board sincerely appreciates all the effort from the entire staff during this season of uncertainty. We regret that pay increases have not been implemented to date and ask our employees to accept this bonus as a small token of our great appreciation.”
The district says that employees will receive their bonuses this month.
MORE NEWS: FDA approves new genetically modified pig for allergy-free medical and food products
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.