OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The School District of Oconee County says they're monitoring the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, and are taking extra precautions to ensure the safe health of all students and staff.
In a press release, the district says they have developed basic guidelines concerning those who are returning from domestic or international travel, requesting a 14-day quarantine for any student or staff member returning from a 'high-risk' country.
They also say they've implemented cleaning procedures, as well as suggestions for limiting the spread of respiratory illnesses - including the flu. Cleaning processes include added extra cleaning of desks, water fountains, door knobs and other commonly touched surfaces.
District officials say they do have several plans in place for any and all 'what ifs' Oconee County could potentially face in the future.
"Please be assured, these discussions are taking place so we are prepared - not because they are about to happen in our district," the news release said.
The district notes that a decision made today, may change tomorrow as the virus is rapidly evolving.
“Any decisions regarding school closures or cancelling school events as a result of COVID-19 should not be made solely at the local level. Please consult with the State Superintendent of Education who will work with state health officials at DHEC and the Governor’s office for the final appropriate decision. In addition, any announcement of local cases should come from state DHEC officials," Dr. Molly Spearman said Monday.
