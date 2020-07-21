OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The School District of Oconee County announced the Oconee County School Board approved an updated district reopening plan Monday.
The new plan includes both a five day per week, in-person option or a remote learning option through the district's SDOC@Home program.
One huge change that comes with the updated plan is that families are being asked to commit to one semester, rather than the whole school year.
Families will now have until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 to call their student's school to change their selected option for the next school year.
It's very important to note that families who have not pre-registered their students before now should call their child's school immediately to complete a request. Any student not pre-registered by Thursday, July 23 will be placed in the face-to-face option for the upcoming school year.
Another big change included in the new plan is a delayed start date.
The board approved an adjustment to the 2020-2021 academic calendar, with school beginning on August 24.
Therefore, high school students will finish out their year on June 2, 2021. Elementary and middle school students will finish on June 9, 2021 due to the five extra days of instruction approved by state legislature.
The district says that in order to accommodate the two week delay, both Thanksgiving and Christmas break will be shortened. It will help minimize the overlap of semesters for dual enrollment students, as well as preserving the 2021 summer break for students and teachers.
Updated calendars can be found on the district's website.
