OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County is keeping students at home Friday after storms swept through the Upstate on Thursday, saying power outages in Zeta's are presenting a dilemma.
The district says all students will be learning from home on Oct. 30, and students will not come to school buildings. Assignments from teachers will be posted by 10 a.m. online, and teachers will be available for office hours from 10-11 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Students will have five days upon returning to school to turn in assignments. Students who don't complete assignments from eLearning days on Oct. 29 and 30 will be marked absent for those days.
Check online for more information.
