Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County says free meals will be offered to all students regardless of income level through the duration of 2020 or until funding runs out.
The meals will be provided at both breakfast and lunch each day.
The school district says the United State Department of Agriculture, which oversees the school meals program, has extended a waiver to allow all students to received the meals.
The free meals in Oconee County will begin September 16 and run through December 31, 2020 or until congressional funding runs out.
The USDA waiver also allows districts to refund the cost of student meals purchased between September 1 and September 16.
The district says they will credit each student's account for meals purchased in this time, but not for a la carte items or for more than one breakfast or lunch purchased on the same day.
The district says they still encourage parents to complete an application for free and reduced lunch to be sure they can receive free or reduced prices after the waiver expires.
More news: Drowning victim found in Big Creek area in Haywood County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.