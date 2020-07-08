OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The School District of Oconee County announced two return-to-school options for parents to choose from as they prepare for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on results from their "2020-2021 Reopening of School Survey," the district says they decided to implement two different approaches for students to receive instruction this fall.
The first option is a traditional face-to-face instructional model. This means students will be back in the school building to learn.
The district says masks will be required to be worn by students on buses, in common areas and in most classrooms.
The following precautions for a return to a "normal" school setting are:
- Social distancing (3 to 6 feet as space allows)
- Mask requirements for all students & staff in common areas & many classrooms
- No sharing of supplies or materials
- Additional cleaning and disinfecting of buses & school buildings
- Limited visitors allowed in buildings
- Reduced capacity on buses
- No large group assemblies
- Increased availability of hand sanitizer
- Additional emphasis on personal hygiene and respiratory etiquette
A full list of precautions can be viewed here.
Refusal to wear masks will result in disciplinary actions, which will include the student being sent home.
Parents need to be prepared to quickly switch to distance remote learning if conditions related to COVID-19 make that necessary.
The second option is an at home remote instruction model called SDOC At Home. The district says it will look similar to a regular school day with live instruction throughout the day.
However, unlike other online education options, SDOC AT Home allows students to be taught by a district teacher, facilitates a smooth transition back to a traditional learning environment, and allows students to still earn a diploma from their local high school.
Families considering making the decision to choose this option should think about the following:
- Final schedules may look different. Students will receive daily remote instruction from their teachers.
- Parents must commit to their student(s) being a full-time remote learner for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
- SDOC will provide a device, but families must provide both reliable internet access and learner support.
- Attendance will be taken for all remote classes, and participation is mandatory. Students must comply with state attendance requirements.
- If any of the above requirements cannot be maintained, a student will need to be moved to the traditional option.
Sample instructional schedules can be viewed here.
A basic break down of SDOC At Home remote learning is as follows:
- Year-long requirement (appeals can be made after each quarter)
- Must have reliable Internet connection to participate
- More structured than virtual learning that took place in March, April & May
- Attendance taken with specific time schedules
- Learning Packets for PIP, 4K & 5K
- SDOC-provided Chromebook using Google Classroom (1st-8th) or Canvas (9th12th)
- Same grading procedures as face-to-face classes
There are limited course options for high school students.
Parents must complete the pre-registration survey for each of their students by Tuesday, July 14. That can be found here.
MORE NEWS:
AccelerateED releases final guidance, recommendations for 2020-2021 school year
Greenville Co. Schools to offer virtual schooling option for 2020-2021 school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.