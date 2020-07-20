PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The School District of Pickens County announced some adjustments to its return-to-school plan for in-person learning Monday, including a potential new start date.
The district says that due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the risk to students, staff and parents for a return to in-person instruction have 'far exceeded' what they predicted. Thus, they've been forced to consider several changes.
One large change to be considered is when students and staff will begin the school year. The school board is set to vote on a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, which will include a new start date of August 24.
"We need to delay the start of school to allow our staff more time to implement our safety plans and to allow the spread of coronavirus to begin to subside," the district said in a note to parents. "The calendar still includes 180 instructional days, respects holidays, and ends on June 4, 2021."
The district's six-week plan for alternating face-to-face instruction and eLearning at the start of the year will remain in place.
Additionally, the district announced a mask requirement for students for the upcoming year. This will be in addition to the requirement already in place for employees.
At minimum, masks will be required for students in 3rd-12th grades when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. However, masks are recommended for students of all ages.
"The decision to require masks was difficult, but necessary. State, local, and national health guidance has been unanimous in its support for masks as a key to stopping the spread of coronavirus," the district said. "This is a life-safety issue, and schools commonly require students to alter their behavior and clothing for much less serious considerations. SDPC will allow medical exemptions when approved by a physician, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act."
The district says they understand that the new adjustments may influence some decisions by families on whether they want their students to enroll in the Pickens County Virtual Academy. They've extended the deadline to enroll for Wednesday, July 22 at noon.
Students and parents can submit course requests for middle school programs here, and for our high school programs here.
As conditions change, the district says they will be adjusting their plan throughout the school year.
"Even with a start date of August 24, the possibility of returning to eLearning instead of face-to-face instruction is very real," the district said. "Few environments are more vulnerable to the spread of a contagious disease such as COVID-19 than schools."
The school board is set to approve the new schedule at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
Read the full message sent to Pickens County parents here.
