PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students in the School District of Pickens County will be learning at home on Friday after Zeta pushed through on Thursday.
The district made Friday an eLearning Day due to unsafe travel conditions and power outages. SDPC says this call was made after Pickens Co. Emergency Management noted that roads will not be clear for safe travel by Friday morning. Additionally, some Pickens Co. schools and many more families in the county remain without power.
Assignments for eLearning on Friday, October 30 will be due on or before Tuesday, November 10. Students in Pickens County Virtual Academy (PCVA) will use the day as a Flex Friday to catch-up with any work due this week.
Decisions regarding after school activities will be made by noon Friday.
For more information, check the district's website.
