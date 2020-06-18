PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The School District of Pickens County announced a fully virtual option for parents who are concerned about students returning to schools in the coming school year.
The Pickens County Virtual Academy will offer full-time online learning opportunities for Kindergarten through 12th grade, the school district said.
Students will be taught by a teacher from their own communities and will still earn a diploma from their local high schools.
Pickens County Virtual Academy’s curriculum aligns to South Carolina College & Career Ready Standards.
In addition to teachers, the district said devices, software, and other support will be provided.
SDPC will schedule information online meetings for elementary, middle, and high school students and their families on these dates
- July 7 - High School Programs at 6 PM
- July 7 -- Middle School Programs at 7:30 PM
- July 9 - Elementary School Programs at 6 PM
Click here to join the online meetings or receive more information on the Pickens County Virtual Academy.
