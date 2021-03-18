PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Pickens County says that it plans to participate in a teacher vaccination event held by Prisma Health on Friday.
As a result, the district says that Friday will be a scheduled remote learning day for students in the district.
SDPC says that another vaccination event for teachers will be held on April 16 and this will also be a remote learning day as well.
According to the district, April 16 will be an asynchronous remote learning day, meaning that students will have videos to watch and assignments to complete but do not have to log in to class at a certain time.
SDPC expressed their gratitude for the upcoming teacher vaccination events in a release.
"We are very grateful for this partnership, as vaccinations are a huge step in our return to normalcy. "
MORE NEWS: Mortgage rates rise again, making refinancing less attractive for many homeowners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.