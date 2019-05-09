PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating after Greenville County Schools said a parent picking up a child crashed at Fork Shoals Elementary School on Thursday.
The school district said the parent crashed his pickup into a concrete post in front of the school.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash at the school on McKelvey Road happened around 2:44 p.m.
No one was hurt.
