WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ware Shoals School District 51 is addressing an incident that happened at Ware Shoals Primary earlier in the month of March.
According to a Facebook post by the district, a parent made an unauthorized visit to a classroom on March 6 and tried to address the class about bullying in a threatening manner. The district says the parent told the class if the bullying did not stop that he would "come to their house".
The district said the incident was reported to law enforcement and that the parent was arrested and charged with disturbing school. All parents in the class received a call from administration that day.
The district says the safety coordinator met with school staff to review safety protocols for visitors, and that additional measures are being taken to prevent more incidents like this.
