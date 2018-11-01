SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 7 said a teacher was “seriously reprimanded” after a “significant breach” in their pick-up procedure on Wednesday.
Madison Owens said her daughter was allowed to leave Jesse Boyd Elementary with a friend’s family. She said she had never met the person the child was allowed to leave with, and that person was not on the approved list of people allowed to pick up her daughter.
Owens knew something was wrong when her son said he didn't know where his sister was.
"I said 'Where's sissy?' He said I don't know, I haven't seen her. And they always sit together when it's time for dismissal," said Owens.
Once she talked with school officials, she got a phone number and home address for the family, allowing her to bring her daughter home. But Owens says she was fearful for her daughter's safety.
"As a parent you automatically jump to the worst scenarios and you know it could have been God forbid an offender, or like a predator on children. Or this lady could have been intoxicated around my daughter."
Sally Gregg, a spokesperson for the school district released this statement about the incident:
“Despite our vigilance across the District in all of our protocols related to the safety of our children, this was, indeed, a mistake on our part and the result of an individual not following proper procedure. Thankfully, the situation was quickly resolved and the child in question was never in any danger. Our team at Jesse Boyd has addressed the matter and has revisited the procedures we have in place to ensure this does not happen again.”
Owens said school officials apologized, but she wants other parents to be aware of what happened.
"I feel like they should put something around the mirror with a child's name or check IDs or check tag numbers," she said. "At Jesse Boyd you can just pull up and say I need this student and they will give you that student."
District officials also say the teacher responsible was reprimanded.
