GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Fall on Wednesday released a statement on COVID-19 cases at Gaffney High and confirmed the school is still planning to open as planned on a hybrid schedule.
Below is the full statement from Fall:
“Gaffney High School is scheduled to begin the 2020/2021 school year as planned with a Hybrid A&B schedule. With the recent cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Gaffney High School, we will continue to closely monitor this situation and continue to follow the CDC and DHEC guidelines already in place. As always, Cherokee County School District is dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees.”
